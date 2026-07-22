… and big hopes for the JCC Maccabi Games four

Continuing our preview to the Team Maccabi GB squad who will be competing at next month’s JCC Maccabi Games, this week we focus on the Track and Field athletes.
Manager Talia Fennessy has assembled a squad of four – Jonah Craig, Noah Haacker, Oscar Jaffe and Zoe Kowall, all of whom attend the International American School in London. “We’re really pleased with the team”, Fennessy says. “As with many individual sports, recruitment can sometimes be challenging, so we are always looking to reach and engage more young people from across the Jewish community. These athletes have shown great enthusiasm for the JCC Maccabi Games and we are excited to see what they can achieve.”
The first international Games experience for most of them, Fennessy says that: “makes it even more exciting. While they have not competed at the JCC Games before, some have siblings or family members who have previously taken part, so they have heard first-hand about what a special experience it is.”
With Track & Field being an individual sport, the athletes train regularly throughout the year with their own clubs and coaches. Fennessy says: “Our focus as Team Maccabi GB is bringing the athletes together, helping them build relationships, develop team spirit and understand what it means to represent GB as part of a wider delegation.”
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