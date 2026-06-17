Akiva sweep to success in inaugural parents’ cup

“Maccabi GB and the committee recognised that while there were numerous sporting opportunities for children, there was also enthusiasm among parents to participate. The competition was therefore created to provide a structured framework for regular fixtures and a cup competition.”

Commencing with three groups of five teams playing group fixtures, quarter-finals and semi-finals were then staged, which culminated in Sunday’s final where Akiva beat Sinai 2-1, thanks to goals from James Grant and Adam Cohen.

Reflecting on this inaugural event, Bloohn said: “We view it as a real success. The level of participation exceeded expectations and it was fantastic to see parents from so many schools representing their communities.

“We will consult with the team organisers to make amendments for next season but feedback from managers and players has been overwhelmingly positive, with many highlighting the opportunity to meet parents from other schools, enjoy regular competitive sport and strengthen community connections.”

Ricky Lawrence, committee member and organiser of the champions, said: “It has been a joy to be involved in from start to finish. Since our first friendly against Wolfson Hillel last summer, we’ve made going for a drink and some food after every game almost compulsory and it has created an amazing team spirit and given us all an opportunity to make friends we wouldn’t have made otherwise.

“Winning the final was simply the cherry on the top of what has been a fantastic experience throughout. A huge thank you to everyone who has made it what it is.”

Just as delighted with how the tournament played out was his fellow committee member Arieh Miller. He said: “From the very first whistle, this competition has been about bringing people together and we certainly did that with more than 400 players taking part.

“What began as a new initiative has become something far greater and is a testament to what this community is capable of when we show up for each other.

“None of it would have happened without the remarkable volunteers who gave their time quietly and consistently, those who led committees, ran teams, and turned out week in, week out without fanfare. And seeing the families and friends cheering their teams on in that final of the Tecta Systems Cup was a sight that won’t easily be forgotten.

“We still have the final rounds of the Tecta Systems Silver Plate competition to play out, and there will be many more years of this ahead. We’re only just getting started.”

Commenting on the latest in Maccabi GB’s portfolio of sporting competitions, its head of sports, health and wellbeing, Jordan Sapler said: “This has been an incredible competition from the outset, building on our other activities such as our school tournaments.

“Our work is to engage and create a Jewish community that embraces sport, health and wellbeing and the fact that we’ve got hundreds of dads back into playing regular 11-a-side football is amazing.

“A huge thank you to Tecta Systems for their sponsorship, all the individual team organisers, the dedicated volunteer committee and more importantly every single player that’s taken part.”

Looking forward to the next event, Bloohn added: “We will be building on this event into the next year and beyond – we already have more schools that want to take part next year.” And hoping to branch out into other sports as well, he said: “Maccabi GB Parents’ Sport is an ongoing initiative designed to create sporting opportunities for parents and guardians across the community. Football has been a major focus, but the programme has already expanded to include a netball league, with that competition at the knockout stages.

“The aim is to provide enjoyable, accessible and inclusive opportunities for adults to stay active, meet new people and strengthen connections within the community through sport.”