Akiva sweep to success in inaugural parents’ cup

Akiva claimed an historic football win at the weekend as they were crowned winners of the inaugural Tecta Systems Football Cup.
Supported by Maccabi GB, the competition, in the words of MGB’s school and sports coordinator Nathan Bloohn, “brings together parents from Jewish primary schools to represent their children’s schools in a friendly, but competitive football environment.”
The first edition of the 11-a-side football tournament saw 15 teams compete: Etz Chaim, Akiva, Clore Shalom, Sinai, Wolfson Hillel, Morasha, Hertsmere JPS, Alma, North West London, Independent Jewish Day School, Mathilda Marks-Kennedy, Rosh Pinah, Rimon, Clore Tikva and Eden.
Explaining how the concept came about, Bloohn said: “There were already a number of schools playing informal matches and as the word spread, more schools wanted to get involved. A couple of team organisers came up with the idea of turning these friendly matches into a more structured competition and it grew from there.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.