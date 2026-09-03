Aish’s new creative campaign steers Jews towards a meaningful new year

Aish has taken the road to repentance rather literally this year with their new campaign ahead of the High Holy Days.
They have produced a 24-page booklet, stylised in the same manner as The Highway Code. Its full title is The Official High Holy Ways Code, and it frames the journey through the ten days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur using driving metaphors and imagery.
It is part of their broader strategy of “meet[ing] people where they are, using creative design and familiar cultural touchstones to lower the barrier to entry for connection to key moments of Jewish life”, says Rabbi Jonny Roodyn, educational director of Jewish Futures.
It follows their Pesach Passports earlier this year and the Fly Holy Days campaign around this time last year, both of which also used a travelling theme to help people navigate the respective festivals.
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