Aish’s new creative campaign steers Jews towards a meaningful new year

Rabbi Roodyn added: “We wanted to create something that people would actually pick up and read. The High Holy Days can feel heavy or inaccessible to many if you don't have a way in. By using a format everyone already recognises, we're hoping to make the ideas behind this period feel relevant, accessible and genuinely useful.”

The front cover of the booklet which resembles the UK's Highway Code (credit: Aish) [Missing Credit]

The booklet itself is replete with road signs which prompt reflection, explore the themes of teshuvah, and guide readers through the key prayers.

For instance, they make use of the U-turn symbol to represent teshuvah, which is usually translated as “repentance” but which literally means “return”.

They say it is “the deliberate turn back towards where you were always meant to be heading. Not a lane change. Not a gentle drift of correction, but often a 180º turnaround, made on purpose, because carrying on in the wrong direction costs more with every mile”.

Another page talks about the importance of reflection using the symbolism of car mirrors. It says: “Drivers must use their mirrors constantly: moving off, turning, overtaking or making any kind of significant manoeuvre.

“At this time of year, it’s essential to look back over the road behind you: a cheshbon hanefesh, an honest review, and analysis of your own driving, so you can adjust your position, equally important to driving.”

Tens of thousands of copies have been printed and distributed to synagogues, schools, and kosher shops across the UK this month – as well as being an insert in the JC’s September 4 issue.

Booklets can be picked up free of charge. Alternatively, they can be downloaded directly from the Aish website.