Constructive disagreement – finding ways to agree to disagree – is going to be front and centre of Limmud Festival this winter, organisers have said.
The concept, which Limmud’s executive director, Adam Rossano, described as “learning how to disagree without dismissing each other, shutting down or assuming the worst of someone whose views differ from our own”, will be brought into panel discussions, workshops and – he hopes – even late-night conversations at the bar.
Rossano told the JC: “It doesn’t mean avoiding difficult subjects, pretending our differences don’t matter or having to reach consensus. It means approaching disagreement with curiosity, listening to understand, rather than simply to respond, and recognising the humanity of the person on the other side.”
He said that during Limmud Festival, participants would be able to learn practical listening techniques with journalist and author of Deep Listening Emily Kasriel and explore the Jewish tradition of constructive disagreement through the Pardes Institute’s Mahloket Matters programme.
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