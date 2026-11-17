Rossano said Limmudniks would also be invited to attend a session titled “A Zionist and an Anti-Zionist Walk into Limmud”, where they will hear from two members of the programming team with different perspectives and see “what becomes possible when we talk to people we disagree with”.

He said that in Judaism, there was a strong tradition of “machloket l’shem shamayim – arguments for the sake of heaven”. This, he said, “recognises that disagreement can be a valuable way to learn, grow and get closer to understanding. We want to reclaim that spirit, so that our differences become an opportunity for deeper relationships rather than a reason for division”.

He added that the five-day communal educational and cultural conference would also provide spaces for people to “share their experiences and listen without judgement, including a listening circle about what it has felt like to be part of the Jewish community recently”. He said the aim of this wasn’t just to talk about constructive disagreement “but to give people the chance to practise it”.

If we lose the ability to speak honestly and listen to one another, we risk losing something fundamental to Jewish communal life

Rossano said the focus on constructive disagreement was a response to the issues which had divided members of the community in recent years – notably, the war in Gaza, antisemitism and what it meant to be Jewish today. “JPR’s research has documented significant divisions in British Jewish opinion, while More in Common’s research shows how the Israel-Palestine conflict is affecting relationships and social cohesion in wider British society.

“When these issues are so emotionally charged, it can feel easier to withdraw, avoid certain people or write them off entirely. But if we lose the ability to speak honestly and listen to one another, we risk losing something fundamental to Jewish communal life: the ability to belong to the same community without having to think alike.”

Claire Straus, a long-time Limmudnik and the volunteer who is leading this area of work, said she had been inspired to bring constructive disagreement to the festival after attending training in Mahloket Matters, run by Pardes, an inclusive Jewish learning institute based in Israel.

She said: “I'm looking forward to helping others, as well as myself, develop the confidence and skills to have difficult but meaningful conversations. Sometimes saying: ‘Let's agree to disagree’ can be the starting point of an interesting conversation rather than the end point of a difficult one.”

She said she was “worried” the community was becoming “so divided that we're no longer talking to those we disagree with. When we stop talking to people who see things differently, we risk losing understanding, losing each other, and, ultimately, losing our community”.

The inclusion of constructive disagreement at the event comes after visible cracks have emerged within the community since October 7.

During 2024’s Limmud Festival, around 30 protesters turned their backs to the stage during a talk from the then Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely, and in August 2025, the heads of Progressive Judaism, Rabbi Charley Baginsky and Rabbi Josh Levy, were booed off stage when they called for a deal, the end of the war and self-determination of the Palestinian people.

Limmud Festival runs from December 25 to 30. For more information or to book, click here