A thousand customers help Chai raise record funds to support cancer patients

Around 1,000 Londoners descended on Chai Cancer Care’s annual Rosh Hashanah gift sale on Monday, raising a record £52,000 of vital funds for the Jewish cancer support organisation.
Chai, which provides 70 different services to adults and children, has held the gift sale since 2012, when it was just 15 stalls organised by a group of Chai supporters.
Situated at Chai’s flagship centre in Hendon, this year’s sale drew customers to over 40 stalls, whose wares ranged from Judaica and homeware to children’s toys and personalised pyjamas. Vendors donated 20 per cent of their takings to the charity.
Gift sale co-organisers Debra Zender and Caroline Tunkel, Chai’s head of corporate and community engagement, said: “The gift sale has grown into one of the community’s most eagerly anticipated events, attracting up to 1,000 visitors each year. We are enormously grateful to the businesses who are so keen to participate and to the wider community for its extraordinary support. It is their enthusiasm and generosity that have made the event what it is today and, most importantly, helped Chai continue its invaluable work supporting individuals and families affected by a cancer diagnosis.”
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.