Become a Member
Community

A summer of sport and Jewish Joy

September 9, 2026 12:54
CFR 2026 - Chief Rabbi Mirvis with 101 year old D-Day veteran Mervyn Kersh.jpg

By

Maccabi GB,

Maccabi GB Chair, Jonathan Prevezer.

6 min read
Add us as a preferred source

On Sunday June 21, I stood at StoneX Stadium in north London and looked around at more than 5,000 people enjoying the Maccabi GB Community Fun Run. There were serious runners chasing times, families walking together, children racing their friends, grandparents watching from the side, music, food, inflatables and thousands of people in every direction. Among them was 101-year-old D-Day veteran Mervyn Kersh, completing the 1km course for AJEX; Sir Ken Olisa, the Lord Lieutenant of Greater London, representing the Royal Family; and the Chief Rabbi, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, who started the 1km run.

https://api.thejc.atexcloud.io/image-service/alias/contentid/1tmtatt86bbxhi6g6mw/CFR%202026%20the%201K%20Fun%20Run.jpg?f=3x2&w=732&q=0.6[Missing Credit]

We talk a lot about what a strong Jewish community looks like. That Sunday, you could simply look around the stadium and see it.

With 85 charities raising money and awareness for their own causes, thousands of Jews of every age and background came together to exercise, celebrate and enjoy being part of our community. It was the perfect beginning to what became an extraordinary summer of Jewish sport.

To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.

Topics:

Maccabi GB

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper