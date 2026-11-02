A dozen non-profits raise awareness at The Big Small Charity Fair

Barbie Goldfoot, community engagement officer at Jewish Women’s Aid, told the JC that Jewish women often don’t want to report abuse. “There's the shame aspect, and the idea that within Jewish families these sorts of things don't happen. Therefore, when Jewish women report abuse, sometimes they're not believed.

“We help women and their children who experience domestic abuse and sexual violence.”

The North London Hospice has the compeltion of a development in the pipeline (Image: JC) [Missing Credit]

Laura Ellis, fundraising manager at Chana, said:

“We help with everything from miscarriage and baby loss to therapy, psychosexual therapy and genetics.

“We have a medical panel that meets once a quarter, made up of top consultants, midwives and therapists, who look at each couple on a case-by-case basis.

“No two couples get the same care package. Everyone who comes to us is looked at individually, and we create a bespoke package of care for them.”

“We're a 360 charity. We want to offer a holistic approach, looking at every couple individually and making sure they get the support that is right for them.”

Jewish Women's Aid helps Jewish women who are experiencing abuse (Image: JC) [Missing Credit]

The North London Hospice is aiming to complete a major development, as volunteer ambassadors Helena Horesh and Lilian Cordell, explained.

“We've raised the majority of it, but I think we have another £2 million to raise in the next year to finish the project,” they said.

“The new rooms will allow people to sleep alongside their loved ones. They'll be able to open the door and go out into the garden during the end of life.

“It's an incredibly well-used hospice. It's always full, and we look after people from all denominations, all areas and, sadly, all ages.”

The Jewish Volunteering Network helps connect people to a charity they care about (Image: JC) [Missing Credit]

Maggie Oliver from the sexual abuse survivor charity, the Maggie Oliver Foundation, gave a talk at the event about her life and work and how she came to set up the organisation.

Maggie Oliver from the Maggie Oliver Foundation which helps survivors of sexual abuse (Image: JC) [Missing Credit]

The aim of her charity is to create a society where survivors and those at risk of childhood sexual abuse and exploitation can live empowered and dignified lives.

She spoke about her work holding the police to account over the Rochdale grooming gang scandal in the early 2000s, which led to a 2017 BBC Drama called Three Girls.

Alex Igel organised the Big Small Charity Fair which was held in North London (Image: JC) [Missing Credit]

Alex Igel, who organised the event, said he wanted to combine both the charity fair and the talk by Oliver.

“I saw Three Girls nine years ago, and it had a profound effect on me,” Igel said. “My colleague Diane Cohen mentioned that she'd attended a charity fair, so I thought, why not combine the two? It could be something different.”