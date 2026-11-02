A dozen non-profits raise awareness at The Big Small Charity Fair

A dozen non-profits attended a charity fair in North London on Sunday to raise awareness about their causes.
Named The Big Small Charity Fair, many were Jewish charities and others were mainstream.
From the Jewish Volunteering Network, volunteer manager Rochelle Lazarus, said: “People sometimes think they can't volunteer because they don't have enough time. We're here to remind them that time is not a barrier, because volunteering is flexible and can fit around your workload.
“The first thing we ask is: what's your passion, what's your interest, and what causes do you care about? Based on what they tell us, we can match them with a charity that works for them.”
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