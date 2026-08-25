Scott rips through Breachwood’s top order to set up a triumphant finale for Belmont

Belmont and Edgware CC ended their debut season in the North Herts Sunday Cricket League by claiming a nine-wicket win over Breachwood Green CC.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the tried-and-tested opening partnership of Scott Gerard and Josh Reynolds came up trumps yet again. On a very tricky pitch with variable bounce and a lightning-quick outfield, Gerard tore through the opposition’s top order, taking the first five wickets. Reynolds was tidy at the other end, but wasn’t able to pick up a scalp. Gerard finished with figures of 5-33and was ably supported by Zak Shipman, who nipped in with a wicket.

The opposition were 80-6 at the halfway point, before spinner Jack Mendel and captain Adam Morris picked up two each to close the innings out. Morris’ first wicket was his 100th for the club, as Breachwood collapsed all out for 140.

In reply, Daniel Rabie opened up with Jamie Lang-Richards, and the former was run out for just six.