I want justice, says mum of only child killed in horror London stabbing

A devastated mum mourning the loss of her only child in a “horrific” stabbing in north London at the weekend has vowed to fight for justice.



“Children should outlive their parents,” Jasna Badzak, 49, said on Thursday after her son, Sven, 22,was stabbed outside a bagel shop in Willesden Lane last week.



The victim, born to a Jewish father, was buying orange juice and filled bagels before the attack, she said.



A post-mortem examination confirmed he died of multiple stab wounds.

He and a friend, 16, both fell victim to an “unprovoked assault by a group of males,” police said earlier this week, confirming the arrest on Tuesday of a 17-year-old male on suspicion of murder.



“I want justice for my son first and foremost,” Mrs Badzak said, praising his “kind and most gentle” personality.



“I’ll do everything in my power to achieve that and I’ll also do everything in my power to stop this nonsense,” she added.



She said she wished to have been with her son during his final moments. “The regret I’m having is not being there with him and taking the stab wounds myself.”



He had aspired to become a lawyer and previously attended Roehampton University.



He was also a former pupil at Wetherby’s private school, a prep school in Notting Hill which counts Prince William and Prince Harry among its alumni.



Mrs Badzak’s son “fell to the ground and was attacked by a number of the group.



“His friend was also attacked but managed to seek help in a nearby shop and remains in a stable condition in hospital,” Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley said.



PM Boris Johnson told reporters his thoughts were with the victim's mother and family. "I want to see kids protected from some of the gang crime and knife crime, the culture of violence that they're all too often suck up."



The Metropolitan Police is appealing for witnesses and road users with vehicles fitted with dash cams to come forward.



“Our thoughts are with both families of these victims and I want to assure them that we will support them throughout this investigation and that my team of highly experienced officers will be working tirelessly to locate and apprehend those responsible for this horrific attack,” Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley said.



To volunteer information, contact police on 101, tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06Feb, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.