'Dangerous' predator sentenced to 14 years for sex assaults on children

A 40-year-old man from Hackney has been sentenced to 14 years in jail for a series of sexual offences including assaults on a boy and a girl who were younger than 10.

Abraham Berger was a “dangerous, predatory offender who poses a serious risk to children”, said Detective Constable Chris Bailey of the Metropolitan Police after the sentencing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday.

Berger pleaded guilty to four offences of sexual assault against children under the age of 13, three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of distributing them.

Following his arrest last August, police found 1,600 unique child abuse images and 127 videos, including some depicting the most serious form of abuse.

Some videos actually showed him committing abuse.

Police said Berger was part of an instant messaging service that discussed the sexual abuse of children and shared material.

Detective Constable Bailey said, “He was living a double life, committing sickening acts of child abuse and talking about his crimes to others online.

“The protection of children, and other vulnerable people, from harm is a priority for the Met, and we have a team of officers dedicated to identifying and arresting child abuse offenders who operate online.”

When he is released from prison, he will spend a further four years on licence and he has been given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.