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Flydubai plane attack: Gaps in Israel’s flight security scrutinised

Israel’s ministry of transportation allegedly failed to retrieve and check flight crew details supplied by foreign airlines for 18 months

October 5, 2026 09:57
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The pilot of Flydubai flight FZ1073 attempted to carry out a 'terrorist attack' with an axe (Photo: Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the free daily newsletter here

Questions have been raised about how Flydubai pilot Hamam al-Hammami evaded detection as it emerged Israel’s ministry of transportation allegedly failed to retrieve and check flight crew details supplied by foreign airlines for 18 months.

The revelation comes after the “attempted terrorist attack” on Tel Aviv-bound flight FZ1073 from Dubai.

On Wednesday, Omani Flydubai pilot Hamam al-Hammami allegedly attacked the plane’s captain inside the cockpit with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft. 

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Topics:

Terrorism

Transport

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