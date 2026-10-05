Flydubai plane attack: Gaps in Israel’s flight security scrutinised

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Questions have been raised about how Flydubai pilot Hamam al-Hammami evaded detection as it emerged Israel’s ministry of transportation allegedly failed to retrieve and check flight crew details supplied by foreign airlines for 18 months.

The revelation comes after the “attempted terrorist attack” on Tel Aviv-bound flight FZ1073 from Dubai.

On Wednesday, Omani Flydubai pilot Hamam al-Hammami allegedly attacked the plane’s captain inside the cockpit with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft.