Golden Boy review: Josh O’Connor packs a punch in his return to the stage after 11 years

Daniel Mays channels something of his Nathan Detroit in Nicholas Hytner’s Bridge Theatre production of Guys and Dolls. Here Mays is a sweaty, middle-aged boxing manager desperate to find the talent who will pave a future for him and his considerably younger mistress Lorna, played by Hayley Squires as a hard-bitten but good-hearted survivor of the hard-knock life.

The day after seeing the show I happened to be talking to – forgive the name drop – Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the Modern Family star who is soon appearing at the Menier as Truman Capote. Ferguson, who was also at the opening of Golden Boy, was sitting in front of Rachel Brosnahan, who is best known for playing the title role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with that, as Ferguson describes it, spot-on “sassy Jewish Brooklyn” accent.

According to Ferguson, Brosnahan confirmed that the accents of the British actors on stage were “really, really good”, which was all the confirmation one needs of this production’s authenticity.

Yet this is the best production of a flawed play you could hope for. Putting aside the dodgy premise and the hard-to-believe notion that violence and the violin could ever be a sliding-doors choice in life, the psychology on display in the heightened climax feels manufactured by the author.

Still, on stage for the first time in 11 years, O’Connor conveys the human equivalent of a knife edge, switching in a flash between the sweet-natured boy who was bought a violin by his Italian father to the raw rage of someone who knows fists will give him a better chance of escaping the Depression than music ever could.

Face aside, O’Connor certainly has the torso of a fighter as he attacks the hanging punch bag with visceral ferocity. He is a knockout.

Golden Boy is at the Almeida