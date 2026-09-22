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Golden Boy review: Josh O’Connor packs a punch in his return to the stage after 11 years

The actor has a sensitive face and the torso of a fighter – and conveys the human equivalent of a knife edge as he switches between sweetness and raw rage in this rarely staged Broadway hit

September 22, 2026 18:25
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By

John Nathan

1 min read
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Josh O’Connor was last seen playing a principled whistleblower in Steven Spielberg’s somewhat by-the-numbers sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day. We can assume Spielberg cast him because the actor’s face has integrity built into its bone structure. It is a sensitive face and for this reason not an obvious choice for a violent role.

Yet this is the second time O’Connor has played a prize fighter. The first was in the Knives Out franchise in which he played a priest who, before he was ordained, killed an opponent in the ring. And now here he is in Clifford Odets’ rarely staged Broadway hit of 1937 playing Joe Bonaparte, a Depression-era 21-year-old New Yorker.

Although Joe also has a sensitive side, which is expressed through a talent for playing the violin, like O’Connor’s other reluctant fighter, this one also smites an opponent with a rage that subsumes his gentle humanity.

Sam Yates’s production boasts a supporting cast all of whom are usually the star name in their productions.

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