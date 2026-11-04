A message from Cornwall: Allies may be closer than you think

To mark the third anniversary of October 7, we organised two gatherings, one on a beautiful Cornish beach and another in a welcoming church. Through prayer, music, testimony and film, we remembered the victims, honoured survivors and stood against antisemitism and hatred.

A screening of Children of October 7, featuring the testimonies of Israeli children who survived the attacks, was particularly powerful. The film also told the tragic story of Tsachi Idan and his 18-year-old daughter, Maayan. Maayan was murdered by Hamas at Kibbutz Nahal Oz, and Tsachi was kidnapped into Gaza and later murdered in captivity. He was the cousin of our British-Israeli friends Adam Ma'anit and Heidi Bachram. These are not distant events involving strangers. They are stories of families, friendships and lives shattered by terrorism. They are also a reminder of our responsibility to listen, bear witness and ensure that the victims are never reduced to statistics.

Following the screening, we listened to the moving poem October Remembers, written by Stevina, also a Christian friend from Hampshire. Its message reminded us that remembrance is not passive, it calls us to compassion, courage and responsibility.

Perhaps nothing captures this solidarity more beautifully than the story of 96-year-old Margaret, one of our friends.

During the months when hostages were held captive, Margaret always insisted on holding a poster of Matan Angrest at our vigils. She stood throughout, whatever the weather, even when we offered her a chair. She hoped Matan would return safely and that one day she might meet him.

Photographs of Margaret with the poster eventually reached Matan's mother, Anat, bringing her immense comfort. Thousands of miles away in Cornwall, an elderly woman was praying for her son and refusing to let the world forget him.

At our anniversary gathering, we connected live from Israel with Alon Penzel, author of Testimonies Without Boundaries: Israel, October 7th, 2023, who has documented first-hand testimonies of the atrocities. We discovered that Alon was a close friend of Matan. We hope they will one day visit Cornwall so we can introduce them to Margaret.

Margaret, 96, holds a photograph of hostage Matan Angrest during his captivity in Gaza [Missing Credit]

For me, this is friendship made visible, love expressed through action, bringing comfort to a family living with unimaginable pain.

Jeremy Wootliff, founder of GPS Grassroots Action Network, joined us to discuss how ordinary people can challenge antisemitism, educate others and support communities facing hatred.

We also screened We Are Responders, about Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency medical service. Its teams provide lifesaving care regardless of religion or identity, demonstrating humanity in action.

Our gathering raised more than £500 for Magen David Adom, a tangible expression of solidarity from our small Cornish community. We concluded by singing Hatikvah, Israel's national anthem, united in remembrance, friendship and hope.

At a time when antisemitism remains a serious concern, Jewish people should not have to face hatred alone or wonder whether their neighbours will speak up.

Friendship means listening, learning, remembering and standing alongside others when they suffer.

A gathering of the Cornwall Friends of Israel (Credit: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

Cornwall Friends of Israel began with a chance conversation and has grown through vigils, community gatherings, fundraising and countless acts of kindness.

Our message to Jewish communities is simple. Allies may be closer than you think. Reach out to like-minded friends locally and across the UK, and welcome those who wish to stand with you. The GPS Network can help.

We may be a small community in Cornwall, but we have seen how acts of friendship can travel far beyond our shores and bring comfort to people who need to know they have not been forgotten.

Remembrance must lead to responsibility. Solidarity must inspire action. And friendship must be more than words.

Am Yisrael Chai — the people of Israel live.

Cynthia Hollinsworth is a founder of Cornwall Friends of Israel