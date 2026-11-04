A message from Cornwall: Allies may be closer than you think

Sometimes the most remarkable movements begin with a chance meeting and grow into something that puts friendship into action.
Cornwall Friends of Israel began in 2020 when I met a lovely Christian lady at a Holocaust Memorial Day event. Following the Hamas atrocities of October 7, 2023, we began holding regular vigils on a Cornish beach and in a town centre, remembering those murdered and standing with the families of hostages taken into Gaza.
Today, our members are spread across Cornwall, and our wonderful non-Jewish friends considerably outnumber our Jewish contingent. Their friendship shows that solidarity means more than warm words. It means standing together when it matters most.
At a time when Jewish communities face antisemitism and fear, our friends feel a responsibility to show compassion, speak out against hatred and demonstrate that their Jewish neighbours are not alone.
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